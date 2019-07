Zvanično: Slomljeno srce je stvaran medicinski sindrom

View this post on Instagram

Broken heart syndrome,also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a temporary heart condition caused by stressful event or depression. The sufferer may have sudden chest pain caused by a sudden surge of stress hormones. In broken heart syndrome, a part of the heart temporarily enlarges and doesn't pump well, while the remainder of the heart functions normally or even more forceful contractions. Broken heart syndrome may be misdiagnosed as a heart attack because of the similarity of the symptoms but without a blocked heart arteries. This syndrome usually affect women then men but it can reversed itself after a few months with timely treatment and rarely fatal.