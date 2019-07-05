(FOTO + VIDEO) Novi trend na festivalima: Djevojke u toplesu sa šljokicama priljepljenim za grudi i bojom za tijelo

Prošle sedmice održan je festival u Glastonburyju gdje se vidio novi trend nošenja samo šljokica na grudima.
Riječ je o odvažnom trendu koji se prvi put pojavio na Coachelli, a zaljubljenice ove tradicije na festivale idu u toplesu te tijelo prikrivaju bojom i šljokicama. Pogledajte kako to izgleda.
ANYONE AT GLASTONBURY?! ✨✨ Come and find me at @thegypsyshrine to see all of the stuff I painted 🎨🎨 Have a picture in front on my 🦋BUTTERFLY WINGS🦋 then post and #sophieteabutterfly for a chance to win a GLITTER PACKAGE🔮🔮 OH, and you could get yourself a pair of glitter tits whilst you’re at it! xxxxx . . . . . #glastonbury #glastonburyglitter #glastonbury2017 #glitter #glitterlife #festivalglitter #glittertits #thegyspyshrine #glitterboobs #glitterlife #glitterbum #pinkhair #sophieteaart #butterflyart #butterflywings #butterfly #wings #artlife #artist #festivalartist #festivalinstallations #installation #festivallife #festivalbutterfly #artistinspo #artist_sharing #artist_4_shoutout #artist_features
🌟🔮GLASTONBURY TIME!! 🔮🌟En route to my FIRST ever Glastonbury experience! SOOOO excited to be sparkly for the next 5 days!! ✨✨✨I’ll be creating GLITTER masterpieces with The Gyspy Shrine team so if you’re feeling brave come and find me at 📍The Circus Big Top Tent. GLITTER: tits, bums, beards, hair and face ✨✨✨ . . . . . #glastonbury #glastonburyfestival #glastonbury2017 #glasto #glastonburyglitter #festivalglitter #thegyspyshrine #sophiehannahrichardson #glitterlife #glittergirl #glitterboobs #glittertits #glitterbum #sophieteaart #thegypsyshrine #glitterbabe #glitter #glitterlover #bodyglitter #bodyjewels #glastonburyoutfits #festivaloutfits